Social media star dies in crash in Concord

Social media personality Malik Taylor, 28, died in a vehicle crash, according to the Concord Police Department. Taylor was known for his YouTube channel, The Unpopular Party, and had more than 260,000 followers on TikTok.

Police said they responded Aug. 20 to Lapis Lane in Concord, where they found an overturned black 2016 Nissan Rogue at the bottom of a 20-foot drop. Taylor was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other cars were involved.

Investigators determined Taylor died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Police said foul play has been ruled out.

In a recent video, Taylor said he had moved to Charlotte. He attended Austin Peay State University, where he was a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity.

In a Facebook post, the fraternity chapter described him as “a light to everyone — always bringing laughter, joy and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered.”