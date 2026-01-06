NC Supreme Court Justice diagnosed with cancer, will seek reelection

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, Earls said she received the diagnosis during a routine mammogram late last year, and has started treatment.

"I had surgery over the holidays and will continue a course of treatment to address this disease. I'll be honest, a diagnosis like this requires serious attention, but if you know me, you know that I don’t back down from a tough fight," she said.

Earls is a registered Democrat, and says the diagnosis has not affected her plans to seek reelection.