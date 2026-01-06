© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC Supreme Court Justice diagnosed with cancer, will seek reelection

WFAE
Published January 6, 2026 at 6:15 PM EST

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, Earls said she received the diagnosis during a routine mammogram late last year, and has started treatment.

"I had surgery over the holidays and will continue a course of treatment to address this disease. I'll be honest, a diagnosis like this requires serious attention, but if you know me, you know that I don’t back down from a tough fight," she said.

Earls is a registered Democrat, and says the diagnosis has not affected her plans to seek reelection.
Politics