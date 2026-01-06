© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Iredell County man arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a juvenile

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 6, 2026 at 5:27 PM EST

An Iredell County man has been arrested after shooting at a group of juveniles in a residential neighborhood who investigators say were ringing doorbells as a prank.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office arrested Statesville resident Craig Mason for a shooting that resulted in the injury of a juvenile on Saturday. Mason is charged with several felonies including assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators say a group of juveniles were doing the dink dong ditch prank, ringing doorbells and running in Stateville. The Sheriff's office said Mason allegedly shot at the car the juveniles were driving as it passed by his home.

The investigation found the group did not approach Mason’s home, but did approach others nearby. The juvenile was shot in the leg and remains in the hospital for his injuries.
Tags
News from the Carolinas Iredell CountyIredell County Sheriff's OfficeCrime
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.