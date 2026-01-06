Iredell County man arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a juvenile

An Iredell County man has been arrested after shooting at a group of juveniles in a residential neighborhood who investigators say were ringing doorbells as a prank.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office arrested Statesville resident Craig Mason for a shooting that resulted in the injury of a juvenile on Saturday. Mason is charged with several felonies including assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators say a group of juveniles were doing the dink dong ditch prank, ringing doorbells and running in Stateville. The Sheriff's office said Mason allegedly shot at the car the juveniles were driving as it passed by his home.

The investigation found the group did not approach Mason’s home, but did approach others nearby. The juvenile was shot in the leg and remains in the hospital for his injuries.