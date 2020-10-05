-
An Iredell County preschool on Friday reported a cluster of coronavirus cases. It’s the second cluster discovered at a school or childcare facility in…
-
Sheriff's deputies say an ex-pastor already serving a life sentence for murder has been charged with killing 29-year-old Anastasia “Star” Talisha Meaders,…
-
Updated Jan. 22.A growing number of North Carolina counties are becoming so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries, including several in the Charlotte…
-
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer's gun accidentally fired at a bowling alley and a child was grazed by a piece of…
-
Commuters in Iredell County will be able to take public transit all the way to uptown Charlotte, starting Wednesday. It’s called the ICATS Express route.…