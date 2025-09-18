© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Capuchin monkey escapes from Iredell County zoo, spotted near Troutman

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 18, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
A capuchin monkey was spotted climbing power lines in Troutman, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.
Iredell Firewire
/
Facebook
A capuchin monkey was spotted climbing power lines in Troutman, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

A capuchin monkey is on the loose in Iredell County after escaping from its enclosure at Zootastic Park in Troutman, county officials said Wednesday.

The monkey was seen in a viral video climbing a power pole and moving across power lines near Troutman. Zootastic owner Scottie Brown told local media the animal pried apart the wire bars of its enclosure before getting out.

Iredell County Animal Services said it is working with Zootastic to safely recapture the monkey. Officials are urging the public not to chase, capture, or interact with the animal.

Anyone who sees the monkey is asked to call Iredell County Animal Services immediately at 704-878-5335.
WFAE staff and wire reports
