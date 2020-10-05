-
Complaints from animal rescue operations – and from their neighbors – have prompted the Charlotte city manager to have staff look into the current zoning…
-
Charlotte TalksWhen one thinks about coyotes they might imagine the boisterous and rowdy Wile E. coyote playing pranks on that darn roadrunner. But coyotes don’t just…
-
The Humane Society of Charlotte says it rescued 19 breeding dogs early Saturday from a puppy mill in western North Carolina. The society said its…
-
Charlotte TalksThere are dog lovers all over the region but our guests today take dog ownership to a very big degree. We’ll meet two people who breed, train and judge…
-
Charlotte TalksThere are dog lovers all over the region but our guests today take dog ownership to a very big degree. We’ll meet two people who breed, train and judge…