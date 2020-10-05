© 2020 WFAE
Animals

  • project_halo_animal_adoption_website.JPG
    Local News
    Private Kennel Or Neighborhood Nuisance? City Seeks Compromise
    Complaints from animal rescue operations – and from their neighbors – have prompted the Charlotte city manager to have staff look into the current zoning…
  • coyote.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Coyotes In The Carolinas
    When one thinks about coyotes they might imagine the boisterous and rowdy Wile E. coyote playing pranks on that darn roadrunner. But coyotes don’t just…
  • Local News
    Humane Society rescues 19 dogs from puppy mill
    The Humane Society of Charlotte says it rescued 19 breeding dogs early Saturday from a puppy mill in western North Carolina.  The society said its…
  • 1.JPG
    Charlotte Talks
    The World Of Dog Shows (Rebroadcast)
      There are dog lovers all over the region but our guests today take dog ownership to a very big degree. We’ll meet two people who breed, train and judge…
  • IMG_0012.JPG
    Charlotte Talks
