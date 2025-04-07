© 2025 WFAE

For the beaten-bloody piglets: NC Animal Advocates United is unafraid and confrontational for animal rights, veganism

WUNC | By Max Tendler
Published April 7, 2025 at 9:34 AM EDT
NC Animal Advocates United protesters outside pet store Superstar Puppies
Max Tendler
NC Animal Advocates United protesters outside pet store Superstar Puppies

On a warm night in late September, in arguably the most progressive area in the state, passersby in downtown Durham averted their eyes from a progressive protest.

Six demonstrators held signs and handed out flyers. "Say no to animal abuse," one sign read. Another: "Your choice MATTERS. You can stop the VIOLENCE."

At their center, five protesters in sunglasses held TVs and a laptop and stood back-to-back to form what they called "The Cube of Truth." The screens displayed graphic footage of cruelty on factory farms: Piglets, beaten against the cement; chicks, slowly pulverized alive.

Read the full story for free here.
Max Tendler
Max Tendler is from Durham, North Carolina, and is attending Duke University as a Freshman majoring in English and minoring in Journalism and Creative Writing. She loves public speaking, playing Dungeons and Dragons, and reading The Power Broker, by Robert Caro. Max was previously Editor-in-Chief of her high school newspaper, and she applied for the Youth Reporting Institute to improve her story-crafting skills and serve her community with the most effective and compelling journalism possible.
