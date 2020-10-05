-
The coronavirus pandemic hasn't slowed down the sales of Halloween costumes in the Charlotte area, despite health officials' recommendations to avoid trick-or-treating or large gatherings. The Charlotte Ledger Business Journal's Tony Mecia checks in with WFAE's Marshall Terry on that and other business news this week.
-
The pandemic has been devastating to many in the service industry. Some restaurants and bars were forced to close permanently. But others in Charlotte were able to launch businesses during a recession and widespread safety restrictions.
-
According to an analysis of court filings by the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter, there were more divorces on record in June in Mecklenburg County…
-
North Carolina will gradually start to reopen Friday at 5 p.m. That’s when Phase 1 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s three-phase plan to reopen the state takes…
-
Stores that are still open in North Carolina are now under more restrictions due to the coronavirus. Per an order from Gov. Roy Cooper that took effect…
-
Amanda Houseknecht of Matthews originally planned to deliver her baby at Atrium Health Pineville, with her mom, the baby’s father and her doula by her…
-
Barbershops and hair salons have been hit hard by the coronavirus downturn and social distancing. Ron Raeford owns Raeford's Barbershop on Main Street in…
-
Many restaurants and bars in North Carolina have closed since the governor banned inside dining Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. But a popular…
-
One of the Charlotte area's largest industrial employers has split up, in a complex merger and spinoff completed over the weekend. Ingersoll Rand had…
-
One of Charlotte’s airports is closing. OK, you’re probably saying right now, "Wait, Charlotte has more than one airport?" It does. Wilgrove Airport off…