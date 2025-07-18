© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

EarthFare set to close in August

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 18, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

The last Charlotte-area Earth Fare store in North Carolina is closing for a second time. The Charlotte Observer reports the Asheville-based specialty grocery market near Concord Mills will close by mid-August. A spokesperson says it isn’t because the store wasn’t doing well financially, but rather what Earth Fare calls unacceptable lease renewal terms.

The Concord store’s 30 employees will be given priority if they choose to apply at other locations. This is the second Earth Fare store to close in the Charlotte region this year. In January, the store in Ballantyne closed, citing intense competition.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
