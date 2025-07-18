EarthFare set to close in August

The last Charlotte-area Earth Fare store in North Carolina is closing for a second time. The Charlotte Observer reports the Asheville-based specialty grocery market near Concord Mills will close by mid-August. A spokesperson says it isn’t because the store wasn’t doing well financially, but rather what Earth Fare calls unacceptable lease renewal terms.

The Concord store’s 30 employees will be given priority if they choose to apply at other locations. This is the second Earth Fare store to close in the Charlotte region this year. In January, the store in Ballantyne closed, citing intense competition.

