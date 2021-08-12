Science & Technology

© 2021 WFAE
FDA Authorizes 3rd COVID-19 Dose For People With Weakened Immunity
Will Stone
The FDA amended its emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow for an additional dose for some immunocompromised people.
Mosquitoes land on the bite-proof fabric designed by NC State Researchers. They are unable to pierce through for a bite.
NC State Designs Mosquito-Proof Clothing That Keeps Bug Bites At Bay
Adithi Ramakrishnan
This image of Bennu, taken from a range of 15 miles, shows its unexpectedly rough and rocky surface.
Got Plans For Sept. 24, 2182? This Big Asteroid Might, Too
Nell Greenfieldboyce
