Science & Technology

The FDA amended its emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow for an additional dose for some immunocompromised people.
Researchers using DNA analysis say a body buried in feminine clothing and with a sword was neither strictly male or female. The grave shows the high status of some nonbinary people in their community.
Professor Sarah Gilbert, a leader on the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, is one of six women in health care who now have Barbies in their image. She hopes they will inspire girls to enter STEM careers.
A mysterious disease is killing off the West Coast's enormous sunflower sea star, so researchers have launched an ambitious effort to breed this species in captivity.