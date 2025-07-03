American Airlines showcases new connection saving technology

American Airlines showcased new technology Wednesday to rescue customers' connections as summer travel season reaches its peak.

Inside the Hub Control Center — the nerve center of American's Charlotte airport operations— airline workers behind rows of monitors are using a new tool called Connect Assist.

It identifies passengers with tight layovers and alerts the hub team, who then coordinate to briefly hold flights and ensure travelers and their bags make it on board their next plane.

“It even looks at where you are at on the airplane — where you’re coming off the airplane — and then it will make that recommendation based on that timing,” Michael Wanner, managing director of the Hub Control Center, said. “And the tool will also evolve as it learns, and that’s a good part about this technology. The more we use the tool, the better we’re going to get.”

The tool is also being used at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. American Airlines says Connect Assist has already helped thousands of customers make their connections since it was fully rolled out. The connection-saving technology made it possible to do this with average hold times of 10 minutes or less. The airline noted one case where a short hold allowed 50 passengers to make a single flight.

The tool will be especially important at Charlotte Douglas, American's second-busiest hub, where a majority of passengers are connecting from one plane to another.

Wanner expressed optimism that the technology will further the airline’s goal of ensuring each passenger reaches their destination.

“We’re looking out for their journey. We’re looking for customers where we can make an opportunity to connect them, when they may not have been able to connect before,” Wanner said.