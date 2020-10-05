-
With tens of thousands already out of work, travel industry groups warn another 1.3 million jobs could be lost if Congress and the White House fail to reach agreement on coronavirus relief soon.
-
"To our departing 13,000 family members: thank you for your dedication and we look forward to welcoming you back," United told employees, as CARES Act payroll aid was set to expire.
-
American Airlines will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October when a federal requirement to serve those communities ends.The airline blamed low…
-
The airlines will require all customers over the age of 2 to wear face coverings on board and at airports, with no exceptions. They say people who don't comply won't be allowed to fly as next week.
-
American Airlines told its employees Wednesday that it will reduce its management and support staff team by 30% because of the coronavirus pandemic.The…
-
American Airlines – which has its second-largest hub in Charlotte – announced Friday that it will slash capacity over the next two months because of the…
-
After four years of fighting and strike threats, American Airlines and the union representing its mechanics last week reached an agreement on a new labor…
-
When was the last time you booked a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport? How much did you pay? It's great to have a busy airport, where…
-
When was the last time you booked a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport? How much did you pay? It's great to have a busy airport, where…
-
The CEO of American Airlines, Doug Parker, is facing mounting pressure. Charlotte’s dominant carrier has a heap of problems, including a falling stock…