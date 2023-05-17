The future is bright for aviation buffs at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Most people go to the airport to catch a flight, but for aviation enthusiasts, it’s all about seeing the planes. For aviation geeks in Charlotte, there’s nothing better than plane spotting, where people watch planes land and take off from airports.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport announced plans last month to open a new airport overlook, after the previous — and popular — location closed to allow construction of a fourth parallel runway.

WFAE spoke to visitors on a recent sunny afternoon at the temporary overlook to understand what draws them and what they’re looking forward to when a new overlook opens next year.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport / CLTairport.com

Charlotte’s airport overlook draws not just aviation aficionados, but also people who drive up just for the view and to relax with the ambient sound.

Local truck driver Nick Akers took a recent lunch break there to see the planes landing and taking off. He’s been coming to the airport since he was a child.

“I mean, the first time I ever came was when I was probably 5 or 6 years old. It's just something that's always stuck with me,” Akers said.

Last month's announcement about a new overlook sparked excitement in the city’s aviation community, which has a Facebook group dedicated to plane spotting with more than 3,200 members.

Kenneth Lee Jr. / WFAE

“The airport is a public entity, so they want to have the support of the public," Akers said. "And by allowing folks to come out and kind of see what they do over here, I think it's a good investment. It's great for the kids. too.”

Since the late 1930s, the airport has provided various overlook locations for aviation enthusiasts. The most recent one, at Overlook Drive, opened in 1984 and remained until September 2022. A temporary overlook is in place while the airport builds its fourth parallel runway.

But what exactly is it about the planes that draws people? It can be hard to understand for those who think watching planes take off and land sounds about as interesting as watching paint dry.

A local resident who said he goes by the name “Mr. G” told WFAE he’s been coming to the airport overlook for over two decades. On this day, he stood near his pickup truck with binoculars and a set of speakers playing audio from the air traffic control tower.

"Aviation is one of those things you just can't put your thumb on but it's, it does a lot,” said Mr. G.

“I've met so many people, from all age groups, that have a love of aviation, and it doesn't cost you anything to come out and spend time and enjoy yourself. That's the biggest thing, is that you meet so many more people who have that same love of passion,” he said.

Seasoned veterans of the hobby make the experience more immersive than just watching the planes take off. Some spotters use websites and apps like Flightradar24 and FlightAware for tracking, and Live ATC to hear pilots communicate with air traffic controllers as planes fly above.

The new overlook is scheduled to open in late spring or summer 2024. It’ll bring back the views of the skyline that plane spotters are used to.

“This temporary overlook. It's not ideal but it's better than nothing. So, I hope they will hold true to what the new one is gonna look like. It's gonna be a major upgrade,” said Mr. G.

The new overlook will have more parking, a playground, an area for food trucks and amenities such as bathrooms.