The Charlotte Douglas International airport announced on Monday it is adding five new electric buses to its fleet. On Tuesday, they will begin transporting passengers to and from the terminal.
Passenger traffic at Charlotte Douglas International Airport remains down about two-thirds from where it was before the coronavirus pandemic. But if…
Last month, Jared Yates and his wife flew a Bearhawk, a home-built, single-engine plane. He was cleared to land at Charlotte, and they commented on how…
American Airlines – which has its second-largest hub in Charlotte – announced Friday that it will slash capacity over the next two months because of the…
When was the last time you booked a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport? How much did you pay? It's great to have a busy airport, where…
Charlotte Douglas International Airport will unveil a $39 million expansion to the East Terminal on Friday that includes concessions stands featuring…
Charlotte City Council postponed a vote Monday on approving funds for a new light rail line cost estimate but agreed to spend more than $500 million to…
If the price of a plane ticket feels sky high these days, consider the cost of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport's planned expansion of its main…
Five lower level lanes of the elevated roadway and terminal curb front at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will open at 11 p.m. Thursday, the…