NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Douglas Airport nears completion of Terminal Lobby Expansion

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:56 PM EDT

Charlotte Douglas International Airport's largest-ever passenger-facing construction project is set to be completed in October.

The Terminal Lobby Expansion began nearly six years ago, a project that added amenities and space to the terminal that originally opened in 1982. Back then, CLT served about 2.8 million passengers annually. Last year, Charlotte had a record number of passengers with 58.8 million.

Over the last few years, the terminal has received upgrades including renovated ticketing levels, a pair of pedestrian bridges, four automated exit lanes and 21 screening lanes. Chief Executive Officer Haley Gentry said they’ve received feedback from employees and passengers as the project was being completed.

"We have seen double digit growth in our customer satisfaction just since this summer since the lobby has started to come to completion," Gentry said. "So we're really hopeful that once we get past some of the reconstruction that's happening post security now that we have the terminal lobby that we'll be really able to do some great things in customer satisfaction."

Charlotte has also continued to make improvements on the airfield with the South Crossfield Taxiway opening last week.
