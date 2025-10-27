© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Air Traffic controller union will pass out info at Charlotte Douglas about shutdown affects

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 27, 2025 at 5:06 PM EDT

Members of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association will pass out information at airports across the country tomorrow to inform passengers about effects of the shutdown.

Tuesday will mark the first zero paycheck for air traffic controllers across the country due to the federal shutdown, which is approaching a month. Controllers have still been working mandatory overtime six days a week, with shifts as long as 10 hours a day, to keep planes flying safely.

The NATCA will pass out pamphlets at 22 airports including Charlotte Douglas. The pamphlets are focused on educating the public about the effects of the shutdown on air traffic controllers. Officials from the union said members have continuously shared their concerns about not getting paid since the shutdown began.

The FAA has warned travelers that staffing shortages may lead to significant delays at airports across the country
