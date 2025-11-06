© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Travelers react to potential delays at Charlotte Douglas

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 6, 2025 at 5:03 PM EST
Travelers arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
Travelers arrive at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is among a group of the busiest airports in the U.S. that will face a 10% reduction in air traffic starting Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The reduction comes after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s announcement on Wednesday afternoon, citing the shortage of air traffic controllers who remain without pay during the record-breaking shutdown.

Charlotte Douglas officials said on Thursday that they had not received specific information about the reduction, and the airlines would notify flyers of changes.

Mary Gelpi was visiting Charlotte from New Orleans and said, despite a smooth travel day, she’s not sure if it will be the same next week.

"Yeah, we're anxious for sure. We flew out of Miami originally here," Gelpi said. "It was crazy in Miami, so flying back next Monday before the holiday on Tuesday, it's, we're, again, we're trying to be optimistic, but we're gonna see what happens."

Barbra Smith, who was traveling from Maryland, said the potential of delays and cancellations makes her worry.

"I have to fly home Sunday back to Maryland," Smith said. "And if flights are canceled because, you know, Baltimore and Charlotte are busy airports, my husband may just drive down, pick me up, turn around, and we head back. So we're watching, we're cautious, but no, I want to visit my daughter, my grandson, and I'll do whatever it takes to do that."

At Charlotte Douglas, American Airlines operates most of the daily flights. American said it expects a majority of its customers to be unaffected. Airline officials said if customers are impacted, they will reach out with more information.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Business Charlotte Douglas International Airport2025 Government ShutdownTravel
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.