World War II Veterans board final Soaring Valor group flight to New Orleans

A group of World War Two Veterans were honored before boarding a charter flight to New Orleans at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday — the last of its kind, as the Greatest Generation ages and dwindles.

Over 20 World War II veterans were paraded through the concourse at Charlotte Douglas before boarding what will be the final Soaring Valor group charter flight. The Gary Sinise Foundation, National World War II Museum and American Airlines partnered on the trip.

Kenneth Lee / WFAE World War II veterans headed to board the final Soaring Valor group flight at Charlotte Douglas

Along with the veterans' companions, several students from Ambassador Christian School located in Huntersville will join them for the trip. When the group arrives in New Orleans, they will take a tour of the World War II museum and have a host of activities for the remainder of the week.

Among those getting on board included Gloria Kerzner, a Navy veteran. She was part of the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service program. Kerzner, who is 101 years old, said she’s looking forward to seeing the museum.

"I'm very excited to see the to see it and apparently there's an Atlantic and a Pacific side," Kerzner said. "My husband served in the Pacific in the Army Air Force, so I'll be very interested to see everything.

With fewer and fewer World War II veterans able to travel, or still living, the foundation is ending organized flights. But the group will provide individual trips for any World War II Veteran who wants to visit the museum.