-
Imagine shopping for snacks at 7-Eleven and seeing your neighbor’s face on a bag of potato chips. Well, neighbors of Concord resident Pollyanna Neely will…
-
FAYETTEVILLE — In this soldier's city and across the country, veterans and military families are divided about reports that President Donald Trump made…
-
North Carolina’s state-owned veterans nursing homes became the place where 36 ailing men caught COVID-19, then died, after surviving tours in places such…
-
FAYETTEVILLE — When Kristofer Goldsmith was discharged from the Army in 2007 he was in crisis.He had been trained as a forward observer — the person who…
-
Charlotte will soon have a residential treatment program for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other forms of trauma. The new…
-
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 6,000 veterans committed suicide last year. Close to 200 occurred in North Carolina.Many…
-
UNC Charlotte unveiled a new park dedicated to veterans on its campus Monday. The idea came from a UNC Charlotte alumnus who is a veteran.A trumpet played…
-
Events are planned across the Charlotte region in honor of the Veterans Day holiday this Monday, Nov. 11.While some locales, including Charlotte, hosted…
-
The remains of a U.S. Marine are back home in North Carolina 76 years after he was killed in the Pacific Theater of World War II.As Pfc. John Taylor…
-
After decades, a Connecticut man found his grandfather's grave in the Netherlands, and the Dutch family members that were the grave's volunteer caretakers.