'When The Sea Came Alive' author on the 80th anniversary of D-Day

June 6 is the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The invasion resulted in thousands losing their lives, but it was ultimately successful. It represented the start of French liberation and the beginning of the end of Nazi rule in Europe.

In his new book, “When The Sea Came Alive,” author Garrett Graff offers an exhaustive oral history of the months and years leading up to D-Day, the invasion itself, and the aftermath from the mouths of those who lived it.

To help tell the story, Graff enlists an array of voices that took part in the events — from Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower to the British residents sacrificing in support of a winning effort and the everyday soldier who landed on those beaches to fight against Hitler’s regime.

Graff joins us to discuss his book, what it took to make D-Day happen, and the lessons we can still learn eight decades later.

GUEST:

Garrett Graff, author of “When The Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day"