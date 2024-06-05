© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

'When The Sea Came Alive' author on the 80th anniversary of D-Day

By Gabe Altieri
Published June 5, 2024 at 11:21 AM EDT
Simon & Schuster

June 6 is the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The invasion resulted in thousands losing their lives, but it was ultimately successful. It represented the start of French liberation and the beginning of the end of Nazi rule in Europe.

In his new book, “When The Sea Came Alive,” author Garrett Graff offers an exhaustive oral history of the months and years leading up to D-Day, the invasion itself, and the aftermath from the mouths of those who lived it.

To help tell the story, Graff enlists an array of voices that took part in the events — from Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower to the British residents sacrificing in support of a winning effort and the everyday soldier who landed on those beaches to fight against Hitler’s regime.

Graff joins us to discuss his book, what it took to make D-Day happen, and the lessons we can still learn eight decades later.

GUEST:

Garrett Graff, author of “When The Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day"

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins BooksVeterans
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri