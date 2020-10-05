-
Wilmington, North Carolina will become the first World War II Heritage City in the United States. President Donald Trump is expected to make the formal…
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s online archival military collection now includes installation camp newsletters and newspapers that contain little-known…
During World War II, the pilots who became known as the Tuskegee Airmen were the first black enlisted men to serve as military pilots in the U.S. armed…
Seventy-seven World War II veterans from upstate South Carolina are on their way Tuesday morning to see their memorial in Washington DC. They’re taking…
Earlier this year, Ross Walker Jr. received a letter from Germany with incredible news.He called a reporter. “This poor old guy is probably the victim of…