Charlotte airport prepares for Fourth of July travel

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting a dip in travel for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

Airport officials said that between Thursday and Tuesday, they expect 925,000 passengers to pass through Charlotte’s airport — a 2.5% decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite the drop in total travel, officials are urging passengers to arrive as early as possible.

The busiest travel days are expected to be Thursday, Sunday and Monday. Officials advise passengers to reserve parking online and in advance to ensure availability. In addition, Real ID enforcement is in effect and required for airport screening.

This is the second holiday in a row that has seen a decrease in travel. Over Memorial Day weekend, Charlotte had just over 993,000 passengers — a 7% decrease.