NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Douglas Airport prepares for holiday travel

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 15, 2025 at 3:54 PM EST
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Peak holiday travel is almost here and Charlotte Douglas Airport officials are expecting a busy travel season…but significantly less busier than last year.

Travel season kicks off this week, running December 16th through January 4th. Airport officials expect about 2.7 million passengers to arrive and depart during that period, down 13% from last year. The number of local passengers, people starting or stopping their trips in Charlotte, is expected to be down 5%

CLT officials say the busiest departure days will be December 19th, 26th and 27th, with air travel expected to peak between December 26th and 28th. More than 27,000 flights are scheduled during the holiday period, a six percent decrease from 2024.

The airport will have extra staff in bright yellow vests to guide and assist travelers.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
