NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets beat Cavaliers in overtime, snap road stretch with statement win

WFAE
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:25 PM EST

The Charlotte Hornets picked up an overtime road win Tuesday night, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-111.

Rookie guard Kon Knueppel led Charlotte in scoring with 29 points, helping push the game into overtime and fueling the Hornets down the stretch. Head coach Charles Lee said the team responded when it mattered most.

“Huge growth moment for us,” Lee said. “I thought we had multiple people hitting, crashing and trying to come up with every 50/50 ball and defensive rebound we could.”

The Hornets will have the next few days off before returning to action Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
WFAE staff and wire reports
