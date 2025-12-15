Greensboro police receive federal grant as homicides decline

The Greensboro Police Department is receiving a $500,000 grant after completing a federal program.

The U.S. Department of Justice is awarding the funds to GPD after concluding a three-year partnership. Homicides in Greensboro decreased during the collaboration by 42 percent in 2024, and have continued to decline this year.

The funds will be used to strengthen the city’s Real Time Information Center. The grant also comes as the city launches its new Greensboro Collaborative Action Network, or GSO CAN, to address public safety.

GSO CAN Facilitator Ivey Ghee said at a recent press conference that the initiative will strengthen the partnership between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

"We are stepping forward with one clear message: Greensboro can reduce violence, Greensboro can foster trust, and Greensboro can build a safer, stronger future for every neighborhood," Ghee said.

The initiative will focus on root causes of violence and using public safety data to drive progress, among other things.

The group will have its first meeting at 4:30 p.m.on Jan. 8 at the Yvonne J. Johnson Event Center at Barber Park.