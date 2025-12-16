Sycamore Brewing location at CLT Airport to be phased out

Charlotte Douglas Airport officials said the Sycamore Brewing taproom located in concourse E will transition to a new restaurant, to be named at a later date.

The Sycamore location will remain open to passengers during its transition. This comes after Sycamore co-founder Justin Brigham was arrested and charged with breaking into a home and raping a 13-year old girl in Stanly County. He's being held without bail.

Sycamore has said it's cutting all ties with Brigham, who co-founded the brewery with his wife Sarah Taylor. But the fallout for Charlotte's biggest brewery has been swift and severe, with grocery store chains like Food Lion and bars around the region pulling Sycamore products from their shelves.