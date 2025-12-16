© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Sycamore Brewing location at CLT Airport to be phased out

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:44 PM EST

Charlotte Douglas Airport officials said the Sycamore Brewing taproom located in concourse E will transition to a new restaurant, to be named at a later date.

The Sycamore location will remain open to passengers during its transition. This comes after Sycamore co-founder Justin Brigham was arrested and charged with breaking into a home and raping a 13-year old girl in Stanly County. He's being held without bail.

Sycamore has said it's cutting all ties with Brigham, who co-founded the brewery with his wife Sarah Taylor. But the fallout for Charlotte's biggest brewery has been swift and severe, with grocery store chains like Food Lion and bars around the region pulling Sycamore products from their shelves.
Tags
Charlotte Area Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.