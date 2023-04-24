Charlotte Douglas overlook gets new location and makeover

Charlotte Douglas International Airport will soon have a new permanent spot for aviation enthusiasts.

Airport officials released renderings Monday of the new airport overlook area that will be located near Marshall Drive. This will be the fifth location for an airport overlook in Charlotte. The last location was opened in 1989 and was closed in 2022 for construction.

After the airport receives approval from Charlotte City Council, construction is scheduled to begin this year. Some of the highlights of the new location will include:



Views of the current runways and the future parallel runway that’s currently under construction.

More parking, with 145 spots available, along with LED lighting in the lot.

A food truck staging area that can accommodate up to 10 food trucks.

Special exhibits highlighting the history of aviation in the Carolinas.

A memorial dedicated to those killed in US Air Flight 1016, which crashed at Charlotte in 1994.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport / cltairport.com

The temporary overlook location near Old Dowd Drive will remain open until the new overlook is completed. The new overlook is scheduled to open in late spring or summer 2024.