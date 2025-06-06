American Airlines launches nonstop Charlotte-to-Athens flight

American Airlines began nonstop flights from Charlotte to Athens, Greece, this week. The first group of passengers boarded American Airlines Flight 326 on Thursday evening. The flight is now the longest commercial route operated out of North Carolina, at a little over 10 hours. It marks America’s eighth European destination from Charlotte.

Before boarding, passengers were welcomed by airline officials with Greek food, decorations and a Greek dance performance. American Airlines Senior Vice President Ralph Lopez Massas said adding Greece to the lineup is significant.

"Greece is a terrific addition to vacation to connect an important part of our community and an important business segment as well to the region, so we're excited to be able to add another dot to our map," he said.

American’s flights to Greece will operate daily using the widebody Boeing 777-200.