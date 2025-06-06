© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

American Airlines launches nonstop Charlotte-to-Athens flight

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published June 6, 2025 at 10:43 AM EDT

American Airlines began nonstop flights from Charlotte to Athens, Greece, this week. The first group of passengers boarded American Airlines Flight 326 on Thursday evening. The flight is now the longest commercial route operated out of North Carolina, at a little over 10 hours. It  marks America’s eighth European destination from Charlotte.

Before boarding, passengers were welcomed by airline officials with Greek food, decorations and a Greek dance performance. American Airlines Senior Vice President Ralph Lopez Massas said adding Greece to the lineup is significant.

"Greece is a terrific addition to vacation to connect an important part of our community and an important business segment as well to the region, so we're excited to be able to add another dot to our map," he said.

American’s flights to Greece will operate daily using the widebody Boeing 777-200.
Tags
Business American Airlines
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.