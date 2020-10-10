Claire DonnellyHealth Reporter & Host of FAQ City Podcast
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia.
Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
A Charlotte sushi restaurant has been cited for violating the state’s coronavirus guidelines. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Friday that its ABC Unit issued a citation to Nikko Japanese Restaurant in South End on Wednesday.
Mecklenburg County health officials on Friday said the United House of Prayer for All People can reopen its facilities provided it cooperates with certain health guidelines. The county health department had previously ordered the church to close all of its county locations because of a large number of coronavirus cases.
The Gaston County Health Department said on Thursday that two people who attended last week’s Trump rally in Gastonia have tested positive for COVID-19. The department said in a release that it’s following contact tracing protocols and is notifying the public “because of the large number of potential contacts from the rally.”
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday issued a warning letter to Nikko Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood after it said the restaurant failed to comply with the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
Earlier this month, as many as 1,000 people attended a multi-day event at a United House of Prayer for All People location in Charlotte. Now there are at least 143 coronavirus cases and five deaths linked to that event, according to numbers the Mecklenburg County Health Department released on Monday. Health officials said there are also potential cases in five other states and the District of Columbia.
School looks different for most students these days because of the coronavirus pandemic. But whether classes are in person or online, a lot of Charlotte-area high schools start very early in the morning.
NC, SC Submit Coronavirus Vaccine Plans To CDC, Prioritizing Health Care Workers And Nursing Home ResidentsNorth Carolina and South Carolina both draft plans for how they will distribute a coronavirus vaccine once one is available. The states' health departments submitted the plans to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.
North Carolina on Friday reported a new record high in the number of daily coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. On Thursday, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,532 new cases. That number jumped to 2,684 the following day.
North Carolina’s top health official says the state’s coronavirus trends are again “moving in the wrong direction.”
North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is ending his quarantine. The senator, who’s seeking reelection next month, announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2.