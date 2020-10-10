© 2020 WFAE
claire headshot.jpg

Claire Donnelly

Health Reporter & Host of FAQ City Podcast

Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia.

Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.

