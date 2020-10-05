-
After spending 44 years behind bars, Ronnie Long spent the first night with his family after a North Carolina federal judge on Thursday vacated his…
The attorney for a North Carolina man who has spent 44 years in prison for a rape he says he didn't commit will be freed. The Charlotte Observer...
For years, people in Concord have heard tale that the city is built on a volcano. An ancient volcano, actually, that once spewed molten lava across the…
A second teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Avenanna Propst at Concord Mills Mall on Dec. 28, police…
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Concord last week, police said.Omarrion Hudson was arrested by…
Concord Police said Thursday that skeletal remains found in a wooded area near the intersection of Davidson Highway and Winecoff School Road are Crystal…
A Concord woman was charged with felony death by motor vehicle after Concord police said the car she was driving struck four construction workers early…
The owners of the former Philip Morris plant in Concord have decided to demolish the old plant in hopes of attracting developers to the 2,000-acre…
Concord Police Department is investigating a “suspicious death” of a man at a home in southwest Concord.After responding to a 911 call about a possible…