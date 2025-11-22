Shooting disrupts Concord Christmas tree lighting event Friday night

The shooting that disrupted Concord’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday was not a random attack on the public but stemmed from a conflict between two people who knew each other, police said Saturday.

An investigation by the Concord Police Department determined gunfire erupted between two suspects during the crowded downtown event. Police said all individuals involved in the incident have been identified.

“A night of celebration for our community was interrupted by senseless violence, affecting everyone who was there,” Concord Police Chief Jimmy Hughes said in a statement. “Our community showed great strength and resilience as everyone came together to help one another and our officers. Due to the quick actions of our downtown businesses, the public, first responders and law enforcement, we were able to quickly evacuate the area, prevent additional injuries, and identify all suspects involved.”

With help from witnesses and video provided by the public, investigators identified one of the shooters as 18-year-old Nasir Ahmad Bostic of Concord. Bostic, one of four people who suffered gunshot wounds, remains in critical condition. Police have issued warrants charging him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and inciting a riot. He will be served once he is released from the hospital.

A second suspected shooter, a juvenile who was also critically injured, has been charged through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Police also charged 17-year-old Keyvyonn Rayshaund Bostic of Concord as an adult. He faces counts of accessory after the fact and inciting a riot. He was not injured and was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Two additional 17-year-olds were treated for gunshot wounds. One has been released from the hospital, while the other remains in critical condition.

Concord Police are still collecting evidence and urged anyone with photos or videos from the scene to upload them through the department’s public evidence portal.