NEWS BRIEFS

'Bunny Runners' race through downtown Concord Saturday

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 19, 2025 at 8:43 AM EDT

About a thousand people will race through downtown Concord Saturday morning as part of the town’s annual Bunny Run.

The 5k road race gets underway at 9 a.m. on McCachern Boulevard beside the Cabarrus County parking lot. The 5k will get started following a one mile Fun Run at the same location at 8:30 a.m.

The 5k course will take runners along the McEachern Greenway downtown connecter, then down Corban Avenue and Union Street before turning back toward the finish/start line.

Zack Roehrs, athletic supervisor for the City of Concord Parks and Rec Department, said about 1,000 runners were expected for this year's 5k and Fun Run.

The event will also include a festival from 9 to 11 a.m. just beside the start/finish line with face painting, a DJ, food trucks, arts and crafts and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Drivers should expect some slowdowns and road or lane closures during the event.
Charlotte Area Concord
