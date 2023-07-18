Mike and the mayors: Checking in with Concord, Salisbury and Kannapolis

We're checking in this summer with the mayors of surrounding towns and cities to hear the latest on development, events and the health of their downtowns. They’ll share how they fit into the greater Charlotte area, and how they work with nearby towns.

This time, we turn to Kannapolis, Concord, and Salisbury. Kannapolis has been booming in recent years, Concord recently made it onto HGTV’s list of “30 Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns in America," and Salisbury continues to be one of the more affordable small cities in the state. We talk about these distinctions, and much more, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Karen Alexander, mayor of Salisbury

Bill Dusch, mayor of Concord

Darrell Hinnant, mayor of Kannapolis

