Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mike and the mayors: Checking in with Concord, Salisbury and Kannapolis

By Sarah Delia
Published July 18, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT

We're checking in this summer with the mayors of surrounding towns and cities to hear the latest on development, events and the health of their downtowns. They’ll share how they fit into the greater Charlotte area, and how they work with nearby towns.

This time, we turn to Kannapolis, Concord, and Salisbury. Kannapolis has been booming in recent years, Concord recently made it onto HGTV’s list of “30 Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns in America," and Salisbury continues to be one of the more affordable small cities in the state. We talk about these distinctions, and much more, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Karen Alexander, mayor of Salisbury

Bill Dusch, mayor of Concord

Darrell Hinnant, mayor of Kannapolis

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
