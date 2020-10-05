-
A Confederate monument that has stood for over 100 years old was removed from a North Carolina city after officials said the statute had become a public…
-
SALISBURY, N.C. — Six people were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting inside a restaurant in North Carolina, police said Sunday. The Salisbury…
-
A public meeting will be held in Salisbury tonight to discuss a Confederate statue that was recently vandalized. Attendance is expected to be so high, the…
-
Updated 10:19 a.m.The towns of Mooresville and Davidson say they’re planning to sell their money-losing cable TV and internet system, called Continuum.…
-
Over the weekend, a confederate statue in Salisbury was vandalized with white paint. The statue is 109 years old and is one of the most expensive…
-
Salisbury police officials say a newly released U.S. Department of Justice analysis of crime in the city is a major tool they will use in forming crime…
-
The group that organizes the annual holiday parade in Salisbury and Spencer announced this week that it's shutting down the event. Holiday Caravan cites…
-
Police shot a robbery suspect after a hostage situation last night at a Harris Teeter in Salisbury on Jake Alexander Boulevard. The Salisbury Police…
-
The city of Salisbury is getting ready to hand over operation of its money-losing video and internet service to a private company. The eight-year-old…
-
This year we’ve spent a lot of time concentrating on the increased number of murders in Charlotte. Today, we’re going to focus on a small city Northeast…