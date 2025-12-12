Salisbury man charged in threats against Trump

A Salisbury man has been charged with threatening President Trump and communicating threats.

The Middle District of North Carolina said Christian Daniels had his first appearance in court Friday. According to prosecutors, Daniels is charged with two counts of making threats to the President on November 13th and 14th and one count of threats in interstate commerce on November 17th. Court documents say he posted threats to kill or injure people repeatedly on a Facebook page, and was also involuntarily committed by a magistrate.

If Daniels is convicted he could face up to 15 years in prison. A hearing date is scheduled for next Thursday.

