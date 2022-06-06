© 2022 WFAE
Kayla Young

Reporter

Kayla Young is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race, equity, and immigration for WFAE and La Noticia, an independent Spanish-language news organization based in Charlotte.

Young has worked as a multimedia journalist in Grand Cayman with the Cayman Current, the Center for Investigative Journalism, the Economist Intelligence Unit and ABC News.