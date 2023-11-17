Charlotte artist looks back to Mexico and forward to motherhood

Charlotte-based artist Zuleyma Castrejón Salinas launches her first solo exhibition this Saturday at the VAPA Center. The multimedia exhibition is a tribute to her Mexican heritage and her transition into motherhood.

The show’s name, Raíces, means "Roots" in Spanish. It’s a topic Castrejón been thinking about a lot since becoming a mother last year.

“I'm now caring full-time for my child, which has opened up a whole new world of being able to explore different abilities within my art,” she said.

“It's been very magical for me. And it's made me feel more connected with my mother and with my ancestors who have passed.”

Castrejon was born in Guerrero, Mexico and came to the United States at age 2 with her mother, who was then 17. Her art returns to traditions they left behind as they rushed to establish themselves in a new country, incorporating artisan printmaking and other techniques.

Zuleyma Castrejón Salinas poses with her son, who turns one this month. Much of the art featured in her exhibition was created during and after her pregnancy with him.

“I take a lot of inspiration from traditional Mexican textiles. So while it might not look exactly like a textile, [there are] the vivid colors, the flowers, the leaves,” she said. “It is also called ‘Raíces’ at a time when I feel like a new identity in me is blooming, which is that of being a mother. I associate it with a lot of flowers, leaves, plants.”

Castrejón is a DACA recipient, which means she has temporary protection from deportation since she was brought to the U.S. as a child.

Her decision to become an artist made her parents anxious. They wanted her to study medicine. Pursuing an arts degree at Johnson C. Smith University was a risk.

“Being a first-generation immigrant, it really scared my parents to pursue something that they weren't sure that I could make a living out of,” she said. “But my mom has always said, 'God will always provide.' And so, at that moment, I just decided to let it go. I decided to believe in myself and that the path would be created for me. So far it has been great.”

Her exhibition opens Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at the Obra Art Collective, located in the VAPA Center on 700 N Tryon Street. After opening night, viewings are by appointment.