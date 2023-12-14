'Guadalupanos' gather in east Charlotte to honor the Virgin Mary — and a venerated tradition

It’s been 492 years since followers of the Virgin of Guadalupe say she first appeared outside of Mexico City. The miraculous visions have long been recognized by followers on December 12. Now, in a fast-changing Charlotte, the tradition is also finding a new home on Central Avenue.

Outside of Tacos El Nevado, nearly 200 people gathered in the Tuesday evening to celebrate the Virgin Mary, in particular la Virgen de Guadalupe.

Since 2016, her venerated image has been painted on the side of this Mexican restaurant, run by Victor Santiago and his family, from Oaxaca. Now ‘guadalupanos,’ as her followers call themselves, gather here every Dec. 12, the day that marks her first appearance in 1531.

1 of 8 — DSC_1890.JPG Mariachi singer Maria Elena Valdez helps hand out Mexican flags before Tuesday's mass. The Virgin of Guadalupe is the Patron Saint of Mexico and Patroness of the Americas. Alvaro Serey 2 of 8 — IMG_0095.jpg The mural of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Central Avenue was painted by local Mexican artist Rosalía Torres Weiner in 2016. The Virgin of Guadalupe has become of symbol of strength and protection for many immigrant communities. Kayla Young / WFAE/La Noticia 3 of 8 — DSC_1944.JPG Congregants filled every seat and spilled over into the parking lot of Tacos El Nevado to pay tribute the Virgin of Guadalupe. Alvaro Serey 4 of 8 — IMG_0173.jpg Followers of the Virgin of Guadalupe pray the rosary Tuesday evening outside Tacos El Nevado. Kayla Young / WFAE/La Noticia 5 of 8 — DSC_1925.JPG The Virgin of Guadalupe brings together followers from across the Americas. Alvaro Serey 6 of 8 — DSC_1761.JPG Baby Emmanuel is dressed as Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin, who tradition says the Virgin of Guadalupe first appeared before. Alvaro Serey 7 of 8 — DSC_1737.JPG Families members from Tacos El Nevado help organize the annual event on Dec. 12. Alvaro Serey 8 of 8 — DSC_1706.JPG

“The message we want to send the community is that the Virgin represents our brotherhood, that we have to be united and in solidarity. We have to support each other as immigrants,” Santiago said.

The mural, painted by local Mexican artist Rosalia Torres Weiner, includes a message in the bottom left corner: "This mural is dedicated to all immigrants and those who welcome them."

The outdoor mass attracts not just families from Mexico, but Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, Colombia and elsewhere.

Santiago’s niece, Nereyda Mali, says this tradition is especially important for indigenous people. Tradition says that it was an indigenous man, Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin, who the Virgin of Guadalupe first appeared before.

“She is our dark-skinned Virgin Mary that we celebrate each year as Mexican tradition,” she said.

Mali attended the mass with her five-month-old son, Emmanuel, dressed as Juan Diego, in a poncho adorned with the virgin’s image. She said dressing children as Juan Diego is part of the celebration.

The evening closed with another tradition, led by Mooresville-based mariachi singer Maria Elena Valdez — the singing of Las Mañanitas, a popular Latin American birthday song, dedicated on this day to la Virgen de Guadalupe.