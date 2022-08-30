© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

CMPD Chief of Police on gun violence, school safety, bail reform and more

Published August 30, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT
johnny_jennings.jpg
David Flower
/
City of Charlotte

Overall crime was down 5% in Charlotte in 2021, but the trend did not last.

Compared to this time last year, overall crime is up 4%, according to CMPD in July. Homicides, robberies and burglaries also increased, although reported rapes and aggravated assaults both fell.

The first week of classes for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is underway, and the system has increased security after a record-breaking 30 guns were found on CMS campuses last year.

Body scanners have been installed in many schools and police presence has increased, but some are skeptical of their impact.

We sit down with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings to get his perspective on the latest crime statistics, the prevalence of guns, police and body scanners in schools, a recent op-ed on bail reform and more.

GUEST

Johnny Jennings, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
