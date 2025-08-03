© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Meet Nick Walker, Mecklenburg County's new park and recreation director

By Sarah Delia
Published August 3, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Mecklenburg County's new Park and Recreation Director, Nick Walker
Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation
Mecklenburg County’s new park and recreation director, Nick Walker

A conversation with Nick Walker, the new director of Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Department.

He comes to Charlotte from Memphis, Tennessee, where he served as the city's parks director. During his tenure, he led Memphis Parks through the development of its first master plan since 1999 and oversaw the department’s first accreditation by the National Recreation and Park Association’s Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies.

Now he’ll shift his attention to overseeing Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Department, which includes more than 290 parks, nature preserves, greenways and facilities spread across more than 22,500 acres; a staff of about 450 full-time employees and more than 1,000 part-time and seasonal workers; and a budget exceeding $71 million.

There are many challenges facing Mecklenburg County's park system — from accessibility and safety concerns to environmental impact. On the next Charlotte Talks, we sit down with Walker to hear what’s on his list of priorities and what inspired him to take the job in the first place.

GUEST:
Nick Walker, park and recreation director for Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County
