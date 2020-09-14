Jesse SteinmetzAssistant Producer, Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
ASSISTANT PRODUCER, CHARLOTTE TALKS WITH MIKE COLLINS
Jesse Steinmetz is Assistant Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Have an idea for the show? Email him at jsteinmetz@wfae.org.
-
For many Americans, the first time we understood the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic was when the NBA indefinitely suspended its season in March. Since then, navigating how to play, watch, and operate the sports industry has been an unprecedented challenge on both a national and local level.
-
Charlotte TalksAs America’s politics become ever more divisive, an unexpected side effect is the rise in extremist hate groups. They’ve garnered national attention from the last presidential debate and have been active in recent protests nationwide. What’s driving this surge and will they last beyond the election?
-
The Charlotte Douglas International airport announced on Monday it is adding five new electric buses to its fleet. On Tuesday, they will begin transporting passengers to and from the terminal.
-
Affordable housing is a perennial issue in Mecklenburg County. Despite the city’s rapid growth and development all over the county, a new report shows the problem is only getting worse.
-
Charlotte TalksThursday, Oct. 1, 2020In 1865, nearing the end of the Civil War, thousands of formerly enslaved people were promised 40 acres and, eventually, a mule.…
-
Charlotte TalksTuesday, Sept. 29, 2020From the coronavirus pandemic to reckoning with systemic racism, America is facing multiple crises, all during an election year.…
-
Charlotte TalksThursday, Sept. 24, 2020North Carolina's unemployment rate at 6.5% is almost half of what it was in April. Data shows Charlotteans are eating at…
-
Charlotte TalksTuesday, Sept. 22, 2020Nearly 400 years ago, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei was prosecuted for suggesting that Earth was not, after all, the center of…
-
Charlotte TalksThursday, Sept. 17, 2020When the coronavirus pandemic took the world by storm earlier this year, the race for a vaccine commenced. Now, as we are…
-
Charlotte TalksMonday, Sept. 14, 2020Since the end of the Civil War, the United States has been battling over who is allowed to participate in our democracy and how they…