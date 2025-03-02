How artificial intelligence is shaping health care

The term “artificial intelligence” has been around since the 1950s, but it arguably wasn’t until a few years ago that the technology became relevant to many Americans.

In November 2022, OpenAI released a demo of ChatGPT, and attracted over a million users within days. Now, OpenAI is valued at more than $340 billion as AI is becoming enmeshed in everything from self-driving cars to K-12 classrooms. North Carolina health care systems are among the first in the country to use generative AI in health care, and use of the burgeoning technology will likely only grow.

At Atrium Health, some doctors use the technology to spot early signs of lung cancer, at OrthoCarolina a tool called Medical Brain works as a sort of virtual office assistant, and at Duke Health AI evaluates patient care data, according to NC Health News and The Charlotte Ledger.

But some state legislators want more regulation around the technology, including Republican Sen. Jim Burgin, who plans to introduce legislation this year that would regulate the use of AI in health care settings.

On this Charlotte Talks, we unpack the promise and peril around artificial intelligence in North Carolina’s medical systems.

GUESTS:

Jordan Archer, chief operating officer for Tryon Medical Partners

Tucker Burks, CPG Pathology (formerly Carolina Pathology Group)

Michelle Crouch, freelance health care journalist