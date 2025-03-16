© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Exploring the influence of cryptocurrency in state and federal governments

By Jesse Steinmetz
Published March 16, 2025 at 9:28 AM EDT
FawwadQureshi
/
Flickr/Public Domain

When Donald Trump won reelection in November, Bitcoin’s value surged to a record high. Analysts believed Trump would be more friendly to the cryptocurrency industry, and his actions in recent months have proved them right.

He nominated crypto-enthusiast Paul Atkins to be the new Securities and Exchange Commission chair where he could shape regulations for the industry, and Trump signed an executive order to create a government Bitcoin reserve and hosted the first-ever White House “Crypto Summit.”

In North Carolina, a recent bill from the state House would add cryptocurrency to its state investment portfolio. Republican House Speaker Destin Hall sponsored the bill and believes it could generate positive yields for the state. But critics note crypto could be volatile.

We sit down with three journalists to understand the latest embrace of crypto and how it might impact state and federal economics.

GUESTS:

Colin Campbell, capitol bureau chief for WUNC
Will Doran, state government reporter for WRAL
Rafael Nam, senior business editor for NPR

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is a senior producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Have an idea for the show? Email him at jsteinmetz@wfae.org.
Jesse Steinmetz