A national push to limit social media for children has reached NC

In 2023, then-U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy published an advisory on social media use among young people. He said up to 95% of people ages 13-17 reported using social media — and over one-third were using it “almost constantly.” The risk for depression and anxiety increased with adolescents that spend more than three hours per day, he wrote.

One year later, Murthy called for a tobacco-style surgeon’s general warning label on social media platforms.

At least nine states have passed laws requiring some restrictions for youth in recent years, and North Carolina could be next. A new bill in the state House would ban social media companies from allowing anyone 13 or younger from opening an account on their platforms.

But critics argue free speech rights would be violated and argue an outright ban would be ineffective.

On Charlotte Talks, we sit down with analysts and researchers in the Queen City and statewide to discuss.

GUESTS:

Michaeline Jensen, associate professor of psychology at UNC-Greensboro

S. Raenae Thompson, executive director of SociaLight Stars in Charlotte

Adam Wagner, reporter for NC Newsroom