Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Public radio stations across the state face difficult decisions in the wake of federal funding cuts

By Sarah Delia
Published July 21, 2025 at 9:57 AM EDT
What the elimination of federal funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting means for public radio stations — including WFAE.

Last week, Congress passed a rescissions package eliminating federal funding for public media. The legislation follows an executive order from President Trump directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting board to stop federal funding for NPR and PBS, citing alleged partisan bias.

NPR member stations and PBS affiliates across the country are expected to feel the impact of these cuts in some form. The elimination of $1.1 billion in federal funding will hit smaller stations especially hard — particularly those that provide local news and information to rural communities — including urgent emergency weather alerts. Some stations are not expected to survive the cuts.

In the next hour of Charlotte Talks, we sit down with the leaders of three North Carolina public radio stations to discuss the challenges ahead and the fallout from the loss of federal funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

GUESTS:
Frank Dominguez, general manager of WDAV
Ele Ellis, CEO and general manager of Blue Ridge Public Radio
Ju-Don Marshall, president and CEO of WFAE 

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
