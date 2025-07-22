The Charlotte area is about to hit peak mosquito season

There’s nothing quite like summer in the south — outdoor festivals, pool time, a nice warm breeze — but that daydream of a day vanishes with an all-too-familiar buzz in your ear, followed by a sharp sting and itch. Mosquitoes — those bloodsuckers know how to ruin a good time in the sun…or really anywhere warm enough.

But those winged pests can be more than an annoyance. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, more than 900 cases of tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses were reported statewide in 2024. The mosquito-borne diseases most often acquired in North Carolina are West Nile virus, eastern equine encephalitis and La Crosse encephalitis.

The Charlotte area is about to experience peak mosquitoes with August right around the corner. So if you’ve been wondering if the mosquitoes in your backyard can get any worse — the answer is yes. Add the impact of climate change to the mix, and we could be in for a very intense and long mosquito season stretching into the fall.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss how to prevent and act against mosquitoes, how to best protect yourself, children and pets, and the role mosquitoes play in ecosystems. We'll also discuss the impact of climate change on the mosquito population and what areas in western North Carolina should be watching for — even a year after flooding from Hurricane Helene.