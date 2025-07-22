© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The Charlotte area is about to hit peak mosquito season

By Sarah Delia
Published July 22, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT
dr_relling
/
Flickr
A mosquito

There’s nothing quite like summer in the south — outdoor festivals, pool time, a nice warm breeze — but that daydream of a day vanishes with an all-too-familiar buzz in your ear, followed by a sharp sting and itch. Mosquitoes — those bloodsuckers know how to ruin a good time in the sun…or really anywhere warm enough.

But those winged pests can be more than an annoyance. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, more than 900 cases of tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses were reported statewide in 2024. The mosquito-borne diseases most often acquired in North Carolina are West Nile virus, eastern equine encephalitis and La Crosse encephalitis.

The Charlotte area is about to experience peak mosquitoes with August right around the corner. So if you’ve been wondering if the mosquitoes in your backyard can get any worse — the answer is yes. Add the impact of climate change to the mix, and we could be in for a very intense and long mosquito season stretching into the fall.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss how to prevent and act against mosquitoes, how to best protect yourself, children and pets, and the role mosquitoes play in ecosystems. We'll also discuss the impact of climate change on the mosquito population and what areas in western North Carolina should be watching for — even a year after flooding from Hurricane Helene.

GUESTS:
Chris Paradise, professor of biology and environmental studies
Chrystal Swinger, environmental health director for Mecklenburg County
Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
