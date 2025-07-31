Local News Roundup: Cooper makes it official; NC legislature overrides Stein's vetoes; NTSB investigates I-485 crash

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made it official this week. He announced in a social media video that he’s running for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Republican Thom Tillis, who is not running for reelection. Cooper, a Democrat, joins Republican Michael Whatley as the favorites on the ballot for next November.

In the North Carolina Legislature, Republicans were able to override several vetoes by Democratic Gov. Josh Stein. That includes bills related to immigration, in which Mecklenburg County Democrat Carla Cunningham crossed the aisle to vote with the GOP. In a speech she said, "All cultures are not equal. Some immigrants come and believe they can function in isolation. I suggest they must assimilate. Adapt to the country they want to live in."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an accident on Interstate 485 over the weekend that left six people dead. Two vehicles collided with each other and then crashed into an 18-wheeler parked on the shoulder of the highway, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. We discuss what the investigation could uncover and when the final report could come out.

And in college football, Notre Dame will take on Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in 2027. It will be one of two Duke’s May Classic games that season in Charlotte. North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central are also set to play earlier that season.

GUESTS:

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte