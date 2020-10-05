-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Wednesday expanding protections for people who cannot pay rent because of lost income or high medical bills.
-
Gov. Roy Cooper and his Republican opponent, Dan Forest, have different ideas about how education money should be apportioned, especially when it comes to vouchers. Is Cooper's claim that Forest wants even wealthy families to be able to use school vouchers correct? WFAL's Paul Specht joins WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf to discuss.
-
In North Carolina's only gubernatorial debate, Gov. Roy Cooper threw around a lot of numbers comparing North Carolina to Georgia, and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said 85% of people who wore face masks contracted the coronavirus. Were they right?
-
While the presidential race is drawing long lines of early voters and record numbers of mail-in votes, there’s a lot on the line for North Carolina government.
-
As Gov. Roy Cooper ponders whether to tighten restrictions or reopen the economy further — a decision which is expected to be announced next week — the state has struggled to get those with COVID-19 to help reduce transmission by answering questions about who they've come into contact with.
-
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest participated in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle.
-
Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest face off in their first and only gubernatorial debate at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
-
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will participate in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.
-
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has rescinded a Republican’s appointment to the State Board of Elections, and will now picked another person offered by the GOP for the vacancy.
-
Large, outdoor entertainment venues in North Carolina will be allowed to have people in attendance beginning Oct. 2 in the latest loosening of coronavirus…