Gov. Cooper rallies for Harris, weighs in on VP speculation

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 25, 2024 at 6:47 PM EDT

Enthusiasm was running high among Democrats on Thursday as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper rallied support for presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

"If you want a president with the experience, with the integrity, and the vision to lead our country, then you want Kamala Harris," Cooper said as Democratic supporters around him cheered.

The rally took place at the Democratic party's campaign headquarters in Raleigh, and came a day after former President Trump held a rally in Charlotte where more than 40 people received treatment for heat, fainting and other illnesses, and at least 13 people were taken to local hospitals.

Cooper has often appeared as a surrogate for the Biden campaign alongside Vice President Harris during recent campaign events in North Carolina.

He’s also one of the possible contenders for Harris’ running mate. Others said to be under consideration are Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Cooper was once asked about the speculation on Thursday, WRAL reported.

"There are a lot of people that she can choose," Cooper said, according to the television station. "She's going to make the right choice. I just want her to choose the person that gets the best chance to win."
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories.
