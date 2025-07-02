Former Gov. Cooper 'strongly considering' US Senate run

Former Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, is “strongly considering” a run for the U.S. Senate in 2026, according to his top political advisor.

The statement comes after Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said over the weekend that he would not seek a third term. His retirement could set up a high-profile contest in a state that Trump won three times.

On the Republican side, Lara Trump — daughter-in-law of the president — told Fox News on Monday that she's also weighing a run. "North Carolina is my home state. It's where I was born and raised," she said, adding that she saw the possibility of running as "fresh within the past 24 hours."

Former Democratic Congressman Wiley Nickel has also announced his candidacy in the race. Nickel represented North Carolina's 13th District for one term before Republicans redrew the district, making it harder for Democrats to win.

The race is expected to be one of the most closely watched of the 2026 midterms, with control of the Senate potentially on the line.